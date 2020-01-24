Expected Man Utd lineup for Burnley clash as Anthony Martial starts for Red Devils

Manchester United are in dire need of a win against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday as they try to close the gap on Chelsea

Manchester United have no new injury worries ahead of the visit of Sean Dyche’s Burnley in the Premier League this evening.

The Red Devils have the chance to close the gap on the top four to just four points after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday.

A win would mark their second in a row in the league as they try to find a run of victories, but they will once again be relying on Anthony Martial in the absence of Marcus Rashford.

Their first-choice striker could be out for up to three months as he suffers from a double back fracture, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming in for recent criticism for bringing him on against Wolves in the FA Cup.

On tonight’s fixture, Solskjaer said: “I don’t think there were any other knocks in that game [last weekend against Liverpool]so we should have the same players to be available against Burnley, which is positive.

“Of course, we are stretched and some of the players have played a lot.

“And they’re improving for it and will reap the benefit and get stronger physically and mentally more robust.

“Of course, it’s great having Eric [Bailly], Diogo [Dalot] and Luke [Shaw] back in so we have got more choices.

“It’s a blow Marcus [Rashford] being out but that’s football. It’s part and parcel of it. He’s been fantastic all season for us and now, unfortunately, we have to do without him.”

One player that could miss out is defender Victor Lindelof, who was sent home from training on Tuesday as a precaution due to illness.

United won 2-0 at Turf Moor earlier in the season thanks to goals from Martial and Rashford, with Solskjaer calling on that result as inspiration.

He added: “We played well up there, defended well, it’s a hard place to go to.

“We defended well and kept a clean sheet. We got the performance we wanted just two days after Newcastle.

“We made some changes for that one and we might make some changes for this one.

“We are looking forward to it, we’re at home and we’ve been doing well at home recently so hopefully that can continue.

Manchester United expected team to take on Burnley on Wednesday:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw; Matic, Fred, Mata; James, Greenwood, Martial.