Expected Real Madrid lineup for Barcelona El Clasico as Gareth Bale starts

Real Madrid can go back above rivals Barcelona with a victory in tonight’s El Clasico meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is set to put his faith in out of form forward Gareth Bale as his side take on bitter rivals Barcelona on Sunday evening.

The fixture known as El Clasico sees the two sides look for domestic dominance in a tight battle at the top of La Liga.

Los Blancos find themselves two points behind Quique Setien’s side after having a seven point lead earlier in the campaign, with defeat set to derail their chances of a first league title since 2016/17.

Sergio Ramos and his team-mates are looking to bounce back from a demoralising defeat at the hands of former Barca boss Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League, with their Spanish captain feeling determined.

He said after seeing red in midweek: “It’s not just any other game.

“Despite there just being three points at stake, as there is in every game, El Clasico is a game unlike any other.

“Beating Barcelona would bring us great joy. What’s more, it usually has a really positive impact on the group in terms of morale”.

“Both teams know that and it’s something that we have to deal with as best we can to turn it into an incentive that drives you on to victory.

“Right from the start of the week, the whole experience is different. It brings a lot of media attention, but that’s also what makes this game so great, the La Liga, the players.

“The feeling you get is one that comes from inside, it’s really hard to explain.”

Zidane is looking to boost his side’s chance of winning a trophy, and admitted that his future will be uncertain should they fail to do just that.

“I don’t know. That is a question for someone else to answer,” he said.

The 1998 World Cup winner is expected to make some changes from the team that lost to City, with Toni Kroos coming in for Luka Modric.

Thibaut Courtois is set to start behind a defence of Ferland Mendy, Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal.

Kroos looks set to play alongside Federico Valverde and Casemiro, with Gareth Bale joined by u0009Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in attack.

Real Madrid predicted team to face Barcelona: (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Bale, Benzema, Vinicius Junior