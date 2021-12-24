Expert explains how the murder mystery of JonBenet Ramsey could be’solved in a matter of hours’ thanks to DNA.

Expert explains how DNA could help solve the JonBenet Ramsey murder mystery in a matter of hours.

A genealogy expert told The Sun that the smallest, most minute sample of DNA from the 25-year-old murder case of JonBenet Ramsey can solve one of the country’s most infamous cold cases “in as little as a matter of hours.”

On December 26, 1996, the six-year-old pageant queen was found dead in a gruesome scene in her parents’ Boulder, Colorado home, and her killer has never been apprehended.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey claimed that she was murdered to fulfill a “fantasy” and urged authorities to use rapid advances in forensic genealogy to find a suspect.

Every week, decades-old cold cases that were once thought to be hopeless dead ends are solved across the country, and there aren’t many American cold cases bigger than JonBenet’s.

CeCe Moore, Parabon’s chief forensic genealogist and one of the field’s most respected voices, said, “I get literally thousands of emails about JonBenet’s case.”

“There’s been so much interest from all over the world,” she said in an exclusive interview with The Sun on Wednesday.

“If [Boulder police] has any DNA samples left, I think it’s an absolutely solvable case.”

“If the killer is of European ancestry, the killer could be identified in hours.”

According to David Mittelman, CEO of Othram, the first private lab built specifically to use the most cutting-edge technology and latest advancements in forensic genealogy to solve cold cases, even the tiniest, most minute sample of DNA could be enough.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Mittelman said, “All of our work is done in-house.”

“Forensic evidence is usually imperfect, there isn’t much of it, and it can be contaminated,” said Mittelman.

“However, we can get a hit with the tiniest amounts of DNA that has been severely degraded.”

Othram identified Stephanie Isaacson’s killer after 32 years using only 120 picograms (or 0.12 nanograms) of DNA, the smallest amount of DNA ever used in a homicide investigation.

“There aren’t a lot of clues in these cold cases.”

“There was hardly any in the Stephanie Isaacson case,” Mittelman said.

“Technology is progressing at a breakneck pace.

Right now, we’re on the rise.

This technology is constantly being improved and iterated.”

Both Moore and Mittelman believe the case of JonBenet Ramsey can be solved if even a small amount of original DNA can be tested.

Both said they haven’t been approached by Boulder police and that they won’t be able to help until they are.

The Boulder Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Since then, genetic genealogy has become the way of the future…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.