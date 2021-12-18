Expert psychologist says there are three ways to deal with TikTok threats like the chilling December 17 shooting challenge.

Threats on TikTok, such as the terrifying December 17 shooting challenge, can be addressed in three ways, according to an expert psychologist.

A WARNING was issued this week to parents across the country about a TikTok challenge that threatened violence against schools on December 17.

The challenge’s origins are unknown, but it is said to have evolved into threats of violence, including bomb threats and shootings, prompting many schools to increase security on Friday.

Despite the fact that the threat did not materialize, it is important to be aware of potential threats in schools and workplaces, which have increasingly become targets for violent actors.

Dr Joel Dvoskin, a clinical and forensic psychologist and professor at the University of Arizona, explains three different approaches to dealing with school threats in an exclusive interview with The US Sun.

“All organizations, including schools and corporations, should have a plan in place to deal with threats in the workplace,” Dr. Dvoskin said.

Dr. Dvoskin suggests identifying a few people in the organization and providing them with additional training on how to recognize a threat and make decisions.

its imminence, severity, duration, and likelihood, as well as how to determine what steps to take to reduce the risk of harm.

“If a student makes a threat to a teacher and the teacher decides whether or not it’s serious, the teacher has just become the threat assessor,” Dr. Dvoskin explained.

“On the other hand, if the teacher can refer it to the administration, who can then turn to a team of people who have been trained to assess threats, the first thing they do is ask a lot of questions.”

“What did he say exactly? Who heard it? Are you sure it was said? Did he say anything to anyone else? Have they gotten themselves into any other trouble?”

Learning to recognize threats is the second way to deal with potential danger.

According to Dr. Dvoskin, schools should teach students and teachers how to recognize and report threatening behaviors.

He went on to say that it’s also critical to make it simple to report a potentially dangerous person or situation.

Finally, when dealing with a potential threat, it’s critical to be helpful.

According to Dr. Dvoskin, “the presumptive response to people who scare other people should be helpful.”

“So, instead of suspending, expelling, or making their life even worse, if someone is scaring other people because they’re in distress, maybe we should get them some help.”

The goal of these things, according to the expert, is to identify troublesome people and frightening situations…

