Expert urges avoiding unnecessary medication

ANKARA

A senior Turkish psychiatrist called on people to avoid stocking unnecessary food, cleaning materials and medicine due to panic and anxiety caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

“People tend to act more in panic and anxiety during these times,” Akfer Karaoglan Kahilogullari, who is the director of the World Health Organization’s Turkey Office’s Mental Health Department, told Anadolu Agency.

“It is thought that excessive storage of food, cleaning supplies, or medicines are related to anxiety and uncertainty,” Kahilogullari said.

Avoiding unnecessary medication is important in the fight against the coronavirus, which is known as COVID-19, she added.

“Someone else might need those drugs,” she added.

