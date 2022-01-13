Expert warns that China’s virus battle is still at its most difficult stage.

Expert warns that China’s virus fight is still at its most difficult stage.

As China tries to contain the virus wave before the Winter Olympics, the number of cases of domestic transmission and imported infections is increasing.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

As the number of COVID-19 cases in China’s central Henan province continues to rise, a leading health expert has urged patience and warned that the country’s fight against the omicron variant “is still at its most difficult stage.”

On Thursday, China’s National Health Commission reported 190 new infections, including 124 domestic transmission cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 104,379, with 4,636 deaths.

Henan was the state with the most local cases, with 76, including 43 in Anyang.

Domestic transmission was reported in 41 cases in Tianjin, China’s northernmost city, and six cases in Xi’an, Shaanxi province’s capital.

The majority of the 66 new imported COVID-19 cases recorded in China over the past day were in Shanghai, a global financial center.

“The omicron variant, which spreads faster than delta,” Zhang Wenhong, a renowned infectious diseases expert in Shanghai, said on Chinese social media, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

He said China’s best strategy for dealing with the new wave, which has prompted lockdowns in several cities as the government tries to contain the virus situation ahead of the Winter Olympics next month, was patience.

“In Shanghai, the number of imported COVID-19 cases has reached an all-time high.

“This has sparked some concern,” Zhang explained.

Zhang and colleagues compared clinical symptoms of patients infected with the delta and omicron variants in a study of the recent outbreak and imported cases.

“Although the more contagious omicron variant is difficult to detect, the damage it causes should not be overlooked,” he cautioned.

For lapses in lockdown, hospitals may face sanctions.

According to the Global Times, authorities in Xi’an ordered two local hospitals to suspend operations for three months as punishment for recent cases of negligence.

They include the Xi’an Gaoxin Hospital, where a pregnant woman died after being denied entry due to COVID-19 restrictions, a case that sparked widespread outrage in China.

The Xi’an International Medical Center Hospital is the second facility.

The hospital was investigated after staff failed to treat a patient who had a heart attack, resulting in his death, according to the report.

Since early last month, Xi’an has been under lockdown to combat a coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in 2,000 infections in the city of 13 million people.