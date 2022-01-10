Experts are concerned that police posting’scary’ images of seized knives will encourage more young people to arm themselves.

Experts fear that putting’scary’ images of seized knives on the internet will encourage more young people to arm themselves.

In a single year, the Met Police Twitter accounts shared over 2,100 images of knives.

Officials have warned that police posting photos to social media boasting of large hauls of weapons seized on the streets of London may be doing more harm than good.

The Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) of London Mayor Sadiq Khan has commissioned research into images frequently posted by the Metropolitan Police Service showing ‘zombie’ knives, swords, and machetes seized throughout the city.

According to data compiled by London Assembly member Caroline Russell, more than 2,100 images of knives were shared by Met Police Twitter accounts in a year.

The VRU expressed concern that “posting images of knives seized by the police on social media could contribute to a sense of fear in communities, particularly among young people,” and that “young people and those involved in prevention and early intervention programs are concerned.”

It could also “lead to young people obtaining more dangerous weapons and knives in order to protect themselves,” the VRU warns, because knife posts on social media are “being used as an intelligence source about what weapons are being carried in certain areas of the capital.”

The perception of knife carrying in London, as well as young people’s responses to knife imagery, will be investigated in new research led by University College London, which is expected to be published by the end of March.

According to the VRU, the study will “complement and provide a specific context to” research commissioned by the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit, the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, and the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit in areas where police forces no longer publish images of knives on their social media accounts for fear of instilling public fear of knife crime.

“We want to support young Londoners and uplift our communities to a place of mass empowerment and opportunity,” Tyrell Davis-Douglin, of the VRU’s Young People’s Action Group, said.

“The Young People’s Action Group wants to look into the impact of police posting images of large knives found in our communities,” says the group.

Other empowered young women and men have told us that posting images of knives on social media platforms instills fear – and that there are better ways to achieve the goal of eliminating dangerous weapons and reducing violence.

“You’re a part of our family.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Police posting ‘scary’ images of seized knives may push more young people to arm themselves, experts fear