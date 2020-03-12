Experts call for steady mental health intervention efforts amid China’s virus outbreak

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) — Psychological experts said steady efforts in mental health prevention are needed as people’s psychological status changes along with the situation of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic in China.

The general public has remained psychologically stable thanks to the importance that has been put on people’s mental health during the outbreak, said Fang Xin, a psychologist with Peking University Hospital.

China has dispatched 415 psychological counselors to Hubei Province to offer mental counseling services to patients and medical workers, according to National Health Commission figures.

A total of 613 free hotlines have been available to individuals seeking psychological help during the outbreak, according to He Qinghua, a senior official with the National Health Commission.

As the epidemic situation improves in China, “the fear about the coronavirus among the public eases, and the psychological differences among different groups emerge,” said Gao Wenbin, a researcher with the Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“People’s mental health needs can no longer be met just by listening to them and cheering them up,” Fang said.

Experts are referring to new mental health risks that might arise as China continues to resume work and production.

He Jingli, director of a mental health counseling center for minors based in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, said the center has recently received more calls about personal relationships and daily life.

Preparations are being made across China. In Jiangxi, more than 600 volunteers with professional knowledge are recruited to join psychological professionals in offering counseling services via social media to community residents. In Shanghai, online platforms have been launched to provide psychological counseling around the clock.