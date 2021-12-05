Experts claim that Ethan Crumbley ‘could receive a lighter sentence if he blames his parents for giving him the gun.’

According to an expert, Ethan Crumbley, the alleged school shooter, may receive a lighter sentence if he blames his parents for giving him the gun used in the shooting.

Attorney Matthew Barhoma, the founder of Barhoma Law, PC, is a well-known criminal appeals and corporate lawyer in California who recently spoke with The Sun about the mass shooting last week.

He mentioned the Crumbleys, who are in an unusual situation because Ethan’s parents, Jennifer and James, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter as well.

“It’s heartbreaking to learn of yet another school shooting.

“However, this one stings even more because it appears to have been entirely avoidable,” he said.

Ethan’s parents and “anyone else in a position to help,” according to Barhoma, could have dealt with the teen’s “deeper rooted issues.”

A teacher discovered the 15-year-old on his phone the day before the shooting, searching for ammunition.

“If anything is to change, we need to figure out how he got so much ammunition and how to stop teenagers from buying ammunition,” Barhoma said.

He said he understands why Ethan’s parents were charged by Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, because “some knowledge on the part of the parents” appears to exist.

“First, there are text messages between Ethan and his mother, in which she says, ‘Ethan.’

‘Don’t do it.’ In addition, the father dialed 911, believing his son was the shooter.”

Given the Crumbleys’ possible knowledge, Barhoma believes the charges could be amended to include a higher level of culpability after the couple went on the run for 11 hours.

“If there is evidence that they had a deeper level of knowledge, you might see them become more aiders and abetters than simply individuals with a duty to act with an omission of intervention,” he said.

In the case of Ethan, who has been charged as an adult with the alleged murder of four students at Oxford High School, Barhoma believes the teen will likely receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

But, according to Barhoma, if the teen shifts blame to his parents, he may receive a lighter sentence.

“He is, after all, a 15-year-old boy.”

“In most cases, no one has a bigger impact on a child’s life than their parents,” he said.

Ethan’s best defense, according to Barhoma, is to “claim delusion or insanity for the upbringing his parents provided him.”

In an attack at Oxford High School last week, Ethan is accused of killing four students and injuring several others.

Officials announced on Saturday that he and his parents are on suicide watch and that they are being checked on “multiple…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.