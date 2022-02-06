Experts claim that Muslims in India’s politics are marginalized.

Experts claim that Muslims in India are marginalized in politics.

‘Muslim leadership has been destroyed, and it cannot grow,’ says a journalist during a webinar.

DELHI, NEW DELHI

In a Saturday webinar, Muslim experts and politicians urged the community to come together and consider why the community has been marginalized and has become untouchable in current-day Indian politics.

The meeting on “The Role of Muslims in the Politics of the Country” was organized by the All India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat, an organization that works on Muslim socioeconomic issues.

Muslims, according to former MP Mohammad Adeeb, have no standing in politics today.

“Every party is keeping its distance from Muslims because they are afraid of losing votes in elections and suffering politically if Muslims remain loyal to their party,” he explained.

In the upcoming provincial elections in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state, Muslims, according to Adeeb, have a chance to win 126 seats.

Every party, on the other hand, wants to save itself from Muslims.

The country’s largest state will hold elections later this month.

Voting will take place in seven stages beginning in February.

From March 10 to 7,

Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu monk, is Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister and a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Adityanath has a reputation for using anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Akhtarul Wasey, the President of Maulana Azad University, said Muslims should reflect on their current situation.

He claimed that Muslims, like everyone else, share responsibility for the current situation.

“To move forward, Muslims should focus more on education and self-employment,” he said.

“Muslims should not shy away from politics, but rather engage in it openly, but they should not regard politics as the be-all and end-all.”

“The biggest thing is that we (Muslims) don’t have any data of our own community,” Tasleem Rehmani, President of the Muslim Political Council of India, said.

We don’t even know where we stand in terms of education, politics, or social standing.

So that we can move forward, we should create a roadmap by collecting data.

“It is critical that we then entrust the task of community growth to our youth.”

The biggest issue for Muslims today, according to senior journalist MA Majid, is proving their loyalty to the country.

“This is because Muslim leadership has been destroyed and is not being allowed to grow,” he explained.