According to an expert, Prince Andrew sees his settlement with Virginia Giuffre as a way to re-enter the royal family.

Andrew won’t be publicly grilled over claims he raped and abused Ms Giuffre when she was 17, thanks to an out-of-court settlement reached yesterday.

After a face-to-face showdown with the Queen in January, he was stripped of his royal title, all military honours, and patronages.

The Duke of York, on the other hand, sees his settlement as a way to reclaim his former roles, and he hopes to take on a few “quiet patronages” as a result.

The settlement “plays into Andrew’s hands,” according to royal expert Adam Helliker, because it “saves the Queen the grueling details” of her son’s relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Andrew envisions a way back,” Mr Helliker told the Sun.

“I believe he’ll see this as a way to give it a year and pick up a few quiet patrons.”

“Everyone else in English law would have thought, ‘If he’s truly innocent, why didn’t he go to America to fight it?'”

After he was accused of sexually assaulting Ms Giuffre, Andrew’s military affiliations and royal patronages were returned to the Queen with immediate effect in January.

He was also forbidden from using the title ‘His Royal Highness.’

After it was revealed that Ms Giuffre DID NOT sign an NDA, it was suggested that the Royal Family is “bracing for a tell-all book” by her.

The two reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed sum of money, rumored to be up to £12 million.

Settling has averted a protracted legal battle that could have delved into several claims, including Andrew’s inability to sweat.

Miss Giuffre’s lawyer, however, told The Sun that there is no NDA in place, which means she is free to speak out at any time and in full detail.



Miss Guiffre’s “tell-all book,” according to Royal expert Angela Levin, could make the humiliating case “drag on and on” for the Royals.

“Apparently Virginia is allowed to write a book about herself – or broadcast about herself as she sees fit,” she told the Sun.

“If that’s the case, it may take a long time.”

“We have no idea when she will do it, or when it will be broadcast.”

“That odor will linger with Andrew and the Royal Family.”

There isn’t a clear cut conclusion.”

In a letter filed with the US district court in New York yesterday, the duke revealed details of his settlement.

