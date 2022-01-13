Experts claim that the Queen is “heartbroken” over the Prince Andrew scandal, and that Royal Family support is “thin on the ground.”

Experts claim that Queen Elizabeth II is ‘heartbroken’ over the Prince Andrew scandal, and that Royal Family support is ‘thin on the ground.’

Experts claim that the Queen is “heartbroken” over Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal, which has splintered the Royal Family.

His ongoing legal battle with rape accuser Virginia Roberts has strained relations among senior royals, who believe that support for him is “thin on the ground.”

The 61-year-old appears to be running out of allies after failing to stop the case after he was sued for allegedly sexually abusing his accuser when she was only 17 years old.

After it was dubbed the “biggest constitutional crisis in living memory,” senior royals are said to be sick of the media circus and shame the allegations have sparked.

It threatens to overshadow the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, much to the chagrin of other Firm members eager to move on.

Angela Levin, a royal expert, believes Her Majesty will be devastated that her “favourite child” has let her down at a time when she should be celebrating.

Andrew’s senior royal aides are all urging him to settle as soon as possible to avoid dragging the “whole monarchy through the mud.”

However, the Queen is said to be continuing to fund his case, despite the fact that paying an alleged sex abuse victim to settle claims against her son would be a public relations disaster.

Andrew has been forced to sell his luxurious chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, in order to keep his legal funds afloat.

However, Prince William and Prince Charles are said to be “absolutely furious” over the rising legal fees, which are expected to continue to rise as the case progresses.

For the most recent information, visit our Royal Family live blog.

“The Queen must be heartbroken that Andrew, who is said to be her favorite child, has let her down in this way at a time when she should be getting excited for the Platinum Jubilee,” Angela Levin told Infosurhoy.

“The issue is that the case must be prepared during the summer.”

“He will enrage Charles and Prince William,” she predicted.

“The fact that his case was dismissed means he can’t win in any way, least of all in public opinion, which is crucial to the Royal Family.”

Despite Andrew’s “invisibility,” Ms Levin predicted that the Firm will find it “extremely difficult” to carry out its responsibilities as the world’s gaze remains fixed on the Royal Family.

According to royal expert Chris Ship, many of Andrew’s close relatives have stepped back and withdrawn their moral support.

Andrew was said to be the Queen’s favorite child, and she must be heartbroken…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.