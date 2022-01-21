Experts estimate that 60% of Nigerians are without power.

Experts estimate that 60% of Nigerians do not have access to electricity.

According to an energy expert, more than 60% of the population in Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer and economy, does not have access to electricity.

Former Director General of the National Energy Commission of Nigeria (NECON), Abubakar Sani Sambo, expressed concern about Nigeria’s electricity shortage, claiming that the country’s energy challenges may be the result of inconsistency in policymaking and implementation.

Despite the fact that everyone is affected by the country’s lack of electricity, he stated that entrepreneurs face the most difficulties.

“Like other developing and developed countries in the world, we can explore our abundant solar energy to produce electricity,” he said, emphasizing that Nigeria has the resources to generate electricity for its people.

He urged energy sector stakeholders to investigate alternative energy sources at the local, state, and federal levels, while also encouraging research based on Nigeria’s local resources and challenges.

According to experts, half of Nigeria’s forests have been destroyed in the last 12 years as a result of the country’s growing population and lack of electricity.

Many areas of the country are experiencing frequent blackouts due to problems with electricity production.

The majority of people use generators to meet their energy needs because they only get electricity for four hours a day on average.

*Merve Berker is the author of this piece.