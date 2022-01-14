Experts predict that Prince Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, will not take on additional royal responsibilities.

Beatrice and Eugenie, Prince Andrew’s daughters, are unlikely to take on additional royal responsibilities, according to experts.

There had been speculation that both princesses were being groomed to take on more royal responsibilities, but this is now considered “very unlikely.”

According to royal experts, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s “limited” roles as members of the royal family are unlikely to grow after the Queen stripped their father’s official titles.

The Queen’s decision to remove the Duke of York’s honorary military roles and royal patronages has no “impact or bearing” on his daughters’ status, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Duke will no longer address himself as HRH, but the princesses’ HRH titles will remain unchanged.

Beatrice and Euginie, who appear at large royal events but are not full-time working members of the royal family, had previously been rumored to be primed to take on more responsibilities.

But, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, this is now “extremely unlikely.”

Despite reports that Prince Charles supported a “slimmed-down” future monarchy with fewer public-facing family members, the rumoured move was aided by Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Following Prince Philip’s retirement from royal duties in 2017, Mr Fitzwilliam said, “There were three less senior working royals.”

“And because some of those who perform royal duties aren’t young – including the redoubtable Princess Royal and, of course, Prince Charles – you’re inevitably looking at fewer royals performing duties, at least in the short term before George, Charlotte, and Louis take up the reigns.”

Because of the latest developments in Andrew’s situation, he said that any change to Beatrice and Eugenie’s “relatively limited” roles within the next few years had now become “very unlikely.”

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, is suing the prince for sexual assault.

Ms Giuffre’s allegations have been consistently refuted by Prince Andrew.

While Andrew’s daughters are unconnected to the allegations against him, it’s possible that his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and his daughter Beatrice could be called to testify in the civil case in the United States.

Beatrice and Eugenie must be kept out.

