Experts reveal how long it takes for omicron symptoms to appear after contracting the virus.

Experts reveal how long it takes for omicron symptoms to appear after catching the virus.

Experts have shared the incubation period for omicron, which differs from previous strains in terms of how long it takes to become infectious after catching the virus.

In Scotland, Covid-19 is still on the rise, with 11,360 positive cases reported on Thursday.

The now-dominant omicron strain of the virus differs from previous variants in that those who contract it experience different symptoms, which are said to be similar to those of a common cold.

However, preliminary research suggests that omicron, in general, may cause less severe illness than delta or alpha.

According to the Daily Record, omicron poses a two-thirds lower risk of hospitalization than other variants.

One aspect of the strain being studied is its incubation period, or how long it takes for symptoms to appear after the virus is first caught.

So far, the following is what we know.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of covid infection can appear in five to six days on average.

According to experts, it may take up to 14 days in some cases.

Omicron’s incubation period is thought to be much shorter, with early research suggesting it could be as short as three days.

“Recent analysis from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that the window between infection and infectiousness for the Omicron variant may be shorter than for the Delta variant,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs last month.

There is also concern that Omicron will be more difficult to detect than previous virus strains.

A fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss of taste or smell are the covid symptoms, according to the NHS.

The ZOE Covid Study App discovered that Omicron symptoms can be quite varied.

It listed runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and sore throat as the top five reported symptoms of suspected Omicron infection.

“Our latest data shows Omicron symptoms are predominantly cold symptoms, such as runny nose, headache, sore throat, and sneezing, so people should,” said Professor Tim Spector, one of the lead scientists on the ZOE Covid study app.

