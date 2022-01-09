Experts reveal seven tips to protect your car from winter theft.

Experts reveal seven tips to keep your car safe from winter theft.

Temperatures plummeting and wintery weather are linked to an increase in car-related crimes such as theft, so it’s critical to keep your vehicle safe.

Temperatures in Scotland are continuing to drop, with snow and ice forecast for much of the country, including Glasgow.

With the bad weather comes an increase in car-related crimes such as theft, according to reports.

There are more opportunities for criminals to steal vehicles as more people make mistakes like leaving their car unattended while it warms up.

Fortunately, the experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts have put together a list of seven tips to help you reduce your chances of having your car stolen during the winter.

“With everything going on right now, motorists may not have the security of their cars at the forefront of their minds,” said Keith Hawes, director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.

“Just because a lot of us will be working from home and a lot of households will be isolating doesn’t mean car thieves will be staying at home as well.”

“People are having a hard time right now, and the last thing they need is their car being stolen on top of their other worries.”

“While eliminating vehicle theft is impossible, you can make it as difficult as possible for thieves to break in,” he continued.

“You can reduce the likelihood of an accident occurring to your vehicle by taking some extra simple precautions.”

The cold is a catalyst for car theft.

When there’s a frost, it’s common for drivers to leave the car running for a few minutes to defrost while they go inside.

You could simply be running the engine to keep it from seizing up when it isn’t in use.

When this happens, opportunistic thieves may enter and drive away, a technique known as “frost-jacking.”

This type of theft is also likely to void your car insurance policy because it is considered an at-fault claim by insurers.

It may seem self-evident, but leaving your car running unattended, even for a minute, is the best way to avoid this from happening.

Wrap yourself in a warm blanket and wait until the car is defrosted and safe to drive.

To avoid having to wait for a long time.

