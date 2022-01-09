Experts reveal where you’re most likely to catch Covid – the full list is below.

Experts reveal where you’re most likely to catch Covid – see the full list

Experts have warned that going to the shops is the most likely place to contract Covid, as part of a list of highly contagious activities released.

Outdoor sports were the next highest spreader, according to a government study based on 10,000 people’s daily activities.

This could be due to “social activities” associated with sports as well as the physical activity itself, according to SAGE’s Virus Watch Study.

Pubs and restaurants are the next most infectious places to visit, followed by taking public transportation.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Shopping for groceries, on the other hand, has the highest risk of contracting Covid, with shoppers being 2.2 times more likely to become ill.

Between September and November last year, people who used public transportation or visited hospitality venues were 1.3 times more likely to test positive for Covid.

Outdoor sports, on the other hand, had a risk level of 1.36 percent, according to the study, which has yet to be peer reviewed.

It was also discovered that people who were required to leave their homes for work were more likely to contract Covid than those who were not.

Researchers couldn’t find any reliable information on the dangers of going to the movies, concerts, nightclubs, or sporting events.

Visiting a local beautician, hairdresser, or barber was the same.

The study’s data was gathered before Omicron became the most common variant in the United Kingdom.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that the United Kingdom would “get through this wave” without any additional restrictions.

The UK Covid cases fell for the second day in a row, indicating that the Omicron storm is subsiding.

The number of people admitted to hospitals in London — Omicron’s birthplace — has also decreased.

For the second day in a row, the number of people infected with the virus and requiring ventilation in hospitals in England has decreased.

Inside Downing Street, optimism is growing that all Plan B curbs will be removed by the end of the month, allowing Britain to return to normalcy.