Experts say a new police bill poses a threat to young people’s mental health and minority ethnic communities.

Amid a wave of protests, more than 350 mental health experts and Amnesty International have issued statements opposing the UK government’s new policing bill.

Hundreds of mental health professionals have expressed “grave concern” about the government’s new policing bill, predicting that it will have a “profound negative impact” on young people.

More than 350 clinical psychiatrists and psychologists signed a letter to their elected officials urging them to oppose the bill, which restricts protesting rights and expands police stop and search powers.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill was passed by the Commons in March 2021 and is currently being debated in the House of Lords in preparation for a vote on Monday.

Human rights and racial justice activists are rallying against the bill, with “Kill the Bill” protests taking place across the country on Saturday.

“We cannot think of better measures to disempower and socially isolate young people who are already suffering the devastating mental health consequences of disrupted education and prohibited social contact imposed by the pandemic,” the mental health professionals wrote.

“Yet the government chooses to introduce new draconian legislation that will criminalize young activists engaging in nonviolent protest at this terrifying time.”

If the bill passes, police will be able to legally prohibit protests that are deemed “seriously disruptive,” which could include being too loud.

Desecrating a statue or memorial can result in up to 51 weeks in prison or ten years in prison for protestors who attach themselves to another person or object.

These stricter rules, according to mental health professionals, will encourage more violent behavior in some youths, as even peaceful protesting can lead to incarceration.

They were also concerned about the expansion of police stop and search powers and how it would affect already marginalized groups like black people.

Anyone suspected of carrying banners, badges, or leaflets in support of a prohibited protest will be allowed to be stopped and searched by police.

Ilyas Nagdee, a racial justice campaigner for Amnesty International UK, said on Friday that it was critical for black, Asian, and other ethnic minority communities to engage with and lobby their elected officials to oppose the new policing bill.

“The policing bill will further entrench racism and discrimination in British policing,” he told The Voice.

“The bill contains a number of provisions.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

New police bill is a threat to young people’s mental health and minority ethnic communities, say experts