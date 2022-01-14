Experts say a new system of testing students in Zimbabwe promotes logic.

According to experts, Zimbabwe’s new testing system encourages logic.

During COVID-19, a new assessment system was implemented in schools to encourage reasoning and critical thinking.

Experts say a blessing in disguise came for the southern African country of Zimbabwe during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed for the majority of the time.

Rather than pursuing an annual examination system, the country implemented a new system based on students’ reasoning, logic, and critical thinking abilities, ushering in a new era in the country’s educational system.

Many civilizations have studied logic, which is based on the principles of reasoning, and it has played an important role in the development of philosophy and science throughout history.

Paul Mapfumo, vice chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe, told Anadolu Agency that logic-based innovation, creativity, and design thinking are essential for the country’s development.

“We commonly say that logic leads to the same conclusion, which means that when solving problems, logic leads to the same conclusion.”

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world; if we use the same logic, we’ll get the same answer,” Mapfumo said.

He cited the country’s implementation of continuous assessment to test students during pandemics as an example of logic promotion.

Rather than assessing students by sitting in a single exam, continuous assessment learning activities (CALA) is a method of testing students by evaluating their progress in various disciplines throughout the course.

“The argument is that the government is advancing a philosophy, a policy, that supports the use of logic in schools, with the launch of innovation hubs, industrial parks in universities serving as an obvious example.

This has prompted the private sector to establish a hub, implying that “we now have a nation united behind one vision to promote logic,” according to Mapfumo.

Engineers will benefit

Engineers have benefited from the implementation of continuous assessment learning activities, according to him, because it allows them to maintain required skills and promote industry standards.

The introduction of, according to Thami Mpala, president of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers.

