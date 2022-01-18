Experts say ‘awful’ messaging on vaccines during pregnancy led to deaths and premature births.

The Royal College of Midwives told me that keeping healthcare staff up to date with official advice was critical, and that pregnant women should be “counseled” to get the vaccine to protect themselves and their babies.

Experts claim that “mixed” and “vague” government messaging on vaccines during pregnancy has resulted in women dying and babies being born prematurely.

Dr. Habiba Ali, a paediatrician in the West Midlands who claims she was initially discouraged when she tried to get the Covid vaccine while pregnant, said the messaging on vaccines for expectant mothers was “awful.”

Joeli Brearley, the founder of the campaign group Pregnant then Screwed, said the vaccine campaign’s low uptake was due to “vague, wishy-washy messaging” from the government and many key organizations.

The NHS and the government strongly encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated, and a major government-led campaign aimed at increasing vaccination rates among expectant mothers was launched last week, emphasizing that the vaccine was safe and had no effect on fertility.

I’ve learned that some pregnant women were discouraged from getting the vaccine or turned away from walk-in clinics after being told they weren’t eligible.

The government’s campaign, according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), is “long overdue.”

According to new research published last week, 98 percent of pregnant women in Scotland admitted to critical care with Covid were unvaccinated.

Only 32% of women who gave birth in October 2021 were fully vaccinated, compared to 77% of all women aged 18 to 44, according to a study of more than 87,000 women in Scotland published last week.

In the findings of the Pregnancy in Scotland study, published in Nature Medicine, researchers discovered that babies born to women who had recently caught Covid were more than twice as likely to be born prematurely.

Preterm birth rates in women who received a vaccine within 28 days were very similar to background rates, experts said, adding to their confidence in the safety of vaccination during pregnancy.

