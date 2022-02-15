Experts say ‘critical’ investment is needed for England’s crisis-hit youth services after £1.1 billion in cuts since 2010.

Experts say ‘critical’ investment is needed for crisis-hit youth services in England after £1.1 billion in cuts since 2010.

According to data analyzed by the YMCA, spending on youth services in England has dropped from £1,480 million to £379 million in a decade.

According to a charity’s analysis of data, youth work in England is in “crisis,” with funding cuts to youth services amounting to £1.1 billion since 2010.

Funding shortfalls have impacted everything from youth centers and out-of-school leisure, cultural, and sporting activities to targeted services like youth justice teams and teenage pregnancy advice services.

Youth services spending in England has decreased by 74% from £1,480 million in 2010-11 to £379 million in 202021.

Last year, local governments spent £379 million on youth services, down from £397 million (-4%) the year before.

In the ten years to 202021, England’s annual spending per head on children aged 5 to 17 has decreased from £158 to £37.

According to the YMCA’s “Devalued” report, which looked at a decade of cuts to youth services, Wales now spends £48 per person, which is 30% more than England.

The figures, according to Denise Hatton, CEO of YMCA England and Wales, highlight the harsh reality of a generation and sector that has been “repeatedly devalued by devastating cuts.”

“All young people deserve access to services that can help them achieve a bright future,” she stated.

We can no longer expect youth service providers to operate in survival mode as their funding sources are squeezed or, worse yet, completely dried up.

Now is the time for a significant and proportional investment.”

As services resume following the Covid-19 pandemic, experts fear that as a result of successive national lockdowns, school closures, and increased feelings of loneliness and anxiety, young people will present with more complex needs.

The government has set aside £560 million for youth services in England, with £368 million going toward funding up to 300 youth centers.

The Youth Investment Fund (YIF) will distribute £10 million in phase one to “level up” deprived areas.

“The past 12 years have been devastating to front line youth services across the country,” said Leigh Middleton, chief executive of the National Youth Agency.

It’s a good start, and we applaud it, but it will only benefit one-third of the population because the vast majority of the funds will be used for capital investment [building].

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.