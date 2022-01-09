Experts say proof of life on Mars could appear in just 20 years, though aliens may find us first.

Experts say proof of life on Mars could appear in as little as 20 years, though aliens may first find us.

According to astrophysicist Sarah Cruddas, decades of unmanned probe exploration of Mars may pay off.

Organic molecules discovered on Mars are “consistent with early life,” according to scientists, providing a tantalizing clue in the search for alien life in our Solar System.

Nasa believes that ancient Mars was similar to Earth, but that it was “wetter and warmer” back then.

Cruddas told the Daily Star on Sunday that “when you look at the numbers, it’s likely that we’re not alone in the universe.”

“We know Mars has gotten warmer and wetter, and the conditions for microbial life, which is made up of single-celled organisms, have changed as well.”

We haven’t yet been able to demonstrate this.

“We’ll have to wait and see if it’s microbial life or something else entirely.

However, once we have an answer, we can extrapolate to determine how much life there is out there.”

However, the 38-year-old scientist warned that aliens could visit us.

“We shouldn’t rule out the possibility that extraterrestrial life will find us first.”

It’s possible that it’s already found us.

“Alien civilisations may be far more advanced than we are, which means they will almost certainly find us before we find them.”

On the new Sky History series UFO Conspiracies, she investigates unexplained sightings with actor and comedian Craig Charles, 57.

At the start of 2021, a robot landed on Mars in search of extraterrestrial life.

After an incredible seven-month journey, the US space agency’s Perseverance rover has finally landed on Mars.

The director of the US space agency, Dr.

Becky McCauley Rench explains why she believes Mars was “wetter and warmer” in the past.

Percy, the rover, is drilling into the surface of the planet to collect core samples and store them in titanium tubes.

Those tubes will then be stored until 2028, when they will be returned to Earth by a retrieval craft.