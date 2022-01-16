Experts say prosecutors’stand a good chance of winning convictions’ in a sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers, despite legal risks.

Experts say prosecutors’stand a good chance of winning convictions’ in the sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers.

The seditious conspiracy case filed against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group is the government’s most daring attempt to prosecute those responsible for the attack on the US Capitol so far, but invoking the rarely used charge carries significant risks.

Legal experts who reviewed the indictment against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and ten others, which was unsealed this week, said prosecutors have a good chance of convicting the defendants on charges that they conspired to use force to prevent the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

The charge from the Civil War era is difficult to prove, and scholars say that its use has been tainted by centuries of overzealous application.

The government’s case, according to experts who reviewed the indictment against the 11 Oath Keepers members and associates, is supported by detailed allegations that participants in the plot discussed their plans in encrypted chats, traveled to the nation’s capital from across the country, organized into teams, used military tactics, stashed weapons outside Washington in case they were needed, and communicated with each other during the riot on Jan.

6 in the year 2021

“This is as good a case as you could bring,” said Carlton Larson, a treason expert and law professor at the University of California at Davis.

Oath Keepers discussed overturning the results of the 2020 White House election in the weeks leading up to the insurgency, according to the indictment, as well as preparing for a siege by purchasing weapons and making battle plans.

“We’re not going to get out of this without a civil war.”

That’s too late.

In a November 2020 chat after President Donald Trump was projected to lose to Democrat Joe Biden, Rhodes wrote, “Prepare your mind, body, and spirit,” according to the indictment.

Several members of the Oath Keepers are said to have pushed their way through the crowd on Jan.

In a military-style stack formation, they entered the Capitol on June 6th.

Members of the group are accused of forming “quick response force” teams outside of Washington that were ready to deliver arms to group members and associates if the need arose.

Rhodes wrote in a chat in late December 2020 that the only chance was…

