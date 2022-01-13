Experts say that in India, digital inaccessibility is a major problem for the blind.

Experts call for inclusive education for disabled children in the school environment as Visually Impaired Week comes to a close on Friday.

NEW DELHI, INDIA

Experts said there was a need to remove skewed images associated with visually impaired people, and that laws should be properly enforced to help them.

Nidhi Goyal, a disabled feminist activist and founder of Rising Flame, a non-governmental organization based in Mumbai, told Anadolu Agency that “blind and low vision persons continue to face all the barriers one can imagine” during Visually Impaired Week, which ends on Friday.

She stated that the distorted image of blind people must be removed due to their helplessness.

“We have to enforce the laws, and each of us has to take responsibility for making a more inclusive world,” Goyal said, adding that inaccessibility has a significant impact and further disempowers a blind or vision impaired woman.

According to the National Blindness Survey, India has 6.8 million people with corneal blindness in at least one eye, with around one million blind in both eyes, according to Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

According to the survey, the country’s prevalence of blindness has decreased to 0.36 percent from 1% in 2006-07.

Another major source of concern for the visually impaired is their inaccessibility to the digital world, according to Goyal, a former member of the UN Women Executive Director’s Civil Society Advisory Group and a member of the core group dealing with disability and the elderly at India’s National Human Rights Commission.

She explained that when the COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in the country, the portal was inaccessible to blind and low vision users, so her NGO launched a campaign to assist disabled people in enrolling, registering, and receiving vaccinations.

Literacy in Braille

The activist stated that braille literacy can only be learned in special schools and non-governmental organizations.

“There is very little inclusive education in India.”

In schools, there is still a lot of hesitancy about admitting disabled students to an inclusive setting.

“There are also a scarcity of qualified educators and facilities,” she added.

Goyal urged the government to take additional steps, saying that proper implementation of

