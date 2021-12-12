Experts say that more focus is needed to improve India’s health care.

Experts say India’s health-care system requires more focus.

On Universal Health Coverage Day, analysts call for funding to improve healthcare infrastructure.

According to healthcare analysts, India’s government needs to focus more on primary healthcare and invest more funds to provide high-quality, low-cost services.

Experts urged provincial governments to play a role in ensuring people have access to comprehensive health care on Universal Health Coverage Day, which was observed on Sunday.

“The federal government has taken the first steps toward universal health coverage, but there is still a long way to go in terms of strengthening health systems, and state governments must play a critical role in that,” says public health expert Dr.

Anadolu Agency was informed by JS Thakur.

“In India, universal health coverage cannot be achieved in a vacuum.

The amount of money spent on health care is currently low, and states should begin investing in health, particularly with a focus on universal coverage.”

A deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic struck India earlier this year, putting a strain on the country’s healthcare system and highlighting the need to upgrade health infrastructure.

The pandemic brought to light flaws in India’s three-tiered health-care system.

Thakur, the India-based World Noncommunicable Disease Federation’s president, said that after the pandemic, the country’s health infrastructure has seen increased investments, but that there is still much more to be done.

“A budget should be set aside specifically for improving primary health care and health promotion,” he said.

“Because India is such a large country, it is critical that we improve primary health care.”

Most of the population can be helped if it is improved, as most of their health problems can be addressed at this level.”

According to the public health expert, health is a state subject in the country, and program implementation must be improved.

“Human resources are in short supply, including in progressive states.”

“We have to deal with this,” he said.

“We must improve health governance, and states must also increase health funding allocations.”

In India, the Ayushman Bharat program aims to cover more than 100 million poor and vulnerable families with healthcare.

The government announced the Ayushman Bharat health reform in 2018, which includes two components: health insurance and primary care reinvestment.

