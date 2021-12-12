Experts say that strategic communications necessitates change adaptation.

According to experts, strategic communications necessitates change.

Front-line experience is “critical” for developing good strategic communication strategies, according to an academic speaking at the Stratcom Summit in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Experts said at the Stratcom Summit 2021 in Istanbul on Sunday that strategy emerges from practice, and that effective strategic communications necessitates change adaptation and collaboration between academics and practitioners.

“Strategic communication can and should evolve… this is critical.

“We can’t be averse to changing our practices because it’s written somewhere in the strategy,” said Derina Holtzhausen, dean of Lamar University’s College of Fine Arts and Communication.

“Direct your strategy at the people, and how the people on the frontlines experience it,” Holtzhausen said, in response to Kilic Bugra Kanat, who moderated the session.

“Your campaign workers have experiences that could not be imagined by the people who determine the strategy,” said the Texas communications professor, “and might have feedback that is credibly important.”

According to Dejan Vercic, a professor of communications and public relations at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, strategic communications can be divided into three categories: political, business, and social.

“The lines between these different realms are blurring because they’re intermingling, and that’s (due to) the internet,” Vercic said.

“The Internet enables a completely different communication for which we were unprepared,” he said, describing how it has changed our times.

“We’re empowering ourselves in completely new ways,” Vercic said, describing how the internet has given us more autonomy in our daily lives.

According to Ana Tkalac Vercic, a communications professor at Croatia’s University of Zagreb, “there is always a clash between human resources and corporatestrategy communications about who is going to lead the way in many aspects of internal communications of any organization,” according to her research.

“This process was altered by digitalization,” she explained.

“It completely altered the scene.”

“People should really embrace research in strategic communications,” she said, “because this is going to be the tool that allows them to become strategic in what they do.”

She, on the other hand, bemoaned the lack of a strategic communications platform.

“A higher level is impacted by a lack of research in strategic communications.”

According to the professor, practitioners and academics should communicate “a little bit more.”

“Practices should make use of tools developed by academics, such as instruments, methodologies, and approaches.”

“Academics should pay attention to more.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy