Experts say the government should hold off on repealing Covid’s self-isolation rules because it would be a “political statement.”

According to experts, the government should hold off on repealing Covid’s self-isolation rules because it is a “political statement.”

Scientists are increasingly critical of Boris Johnson’s decision to lift restrictions a month early.

Experts have warned that scrapping Covid’s self-isolation rules early is a “political statement” that is unsupported by scientific evidence.

On Thursday, February 24, the Prime Minister made a surprise announcement that England could end all coronavirus restrictions a month ahead of schedule.

He stated that moving forward with the change would be contingent on “current encouraging data trends” continuing.

However, charities, unions, and scientists are increasingly skeptical of Mr Johnson’s decision, accusing him of attempting to divert attention away from the scandal surrounding No 10’s parties.

The Prime Minister and around 50 members of his staff will be questioned by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday night to see if they have broken the law.

Professor Devi Sridhar told Kay Burley on Sky News this morning: “I don’t think it’ll be a welcome surprise to most people.”

“To release isolation… isolation is about preventing someone who is infectious from infecting someone else… I believe it is too early at this time.”

“We have great lateral flow tests that identify if someone has a high viral load or if they’re infectious, and we have a system where you can get out of isolation if you test negative on day five or day six.”

I’m not sure why you’d change it now, when Covid is still responsible for over 200 deaths per day.

“If you look at the timing, it’s very clear that it’s to make headlines today and divert attention away from the Prime Minister’s problems, which appear to be that… he appears to have broken lockdown rules.”

Professor Sridhar, chair of global public health at Edinburgh University Medical School, also suggested that the government postpone the removal of self-isolation until the summer.

Relaxing coronavirus rules, according to Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London’s Zoe app Covid study, is a political statement meant to show that Britain was the first country to emerge from the pandemic.

“This is more of a political statement than a scientific statement,” he said on Times Radio. “I think we have to really look at this in the context, both of politics and science, and also what’s happening – because there is some.”

