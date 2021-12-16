Experts say the pharmaceutical industry failed the world by having “bare shelves” of antivirals prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Chris Butler has stated that the current model for drug research and development is “wrong,” because it does not always deliver what society most desperately requires.

Experts have told i that the profit-driven pharmaceutical industry needs to be reformed to encourage the development of important new drugs, after it left doctors with “bare shelves” instead of antivirals ready to use at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Chris Butler, who is leading the UK’s Panoramic trial of MSD’s new molnupiravir pill, believes that “profit motive on its own is probably not sufficient to serve society well” among major pharmaceutical companies, especially given how difficult it is to develop antivirals.

“The model is currently incorrect, and we need to invest public funds in larger quantities of antimicrobials across the board,” Prof Butler said.

“We’re also running out of novel antibiotics for bacterial infections.”

“Big Pharma” has been chastised for not devoting enough time and money to developing new antibiotics to combat the growing threat of bacterial resistance to critical existing drugs, preferring instead to treat illnesses with higher profit margins.

Prof Butler noted that “infectious diseases are sometimes more common in developing countries, where resources may be more limited,” and that the drugs needed to treat them usually only require a few pills per person, implying that Big Pharma will be less interested in investing in antivirals.

“You can see the difficulty,” he explained.

“To get into the space of drug development and evaluation, we need public-private partnerships, international governmental collaborations, and collaboration with industry and academia.”

Eddie Gray, the chair of the Government’s Antivirals Taskforce, has been identifying and advocating for new drugs for the NHS to use during the Covid-19 pandemic this winter.

He is encouraged by the number of new antivirals being developed to combat the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus – “the last number I saw was something like 368,” he says – but wishes this range of drugs had been available at the outbreak’s outset.

“How different might 2020 have been if we’d had such a suite of antivirals – which might not have been perfect for Covid, but they’d almost certainly have had an impact – how different might 2020 have been?”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

