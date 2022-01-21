Experts say the ramifications of the Gaza war in 2008 are still being felt by Palestinian resistance.

According to an analyst, Israel’s ‘Operation Cast Lead’ has shattered Palestinian trust in the peace process.

Palestine’s GAZA

Saad Wahidi recalls the day in 2008 when he attempted to save his family from Israeli fires by moving them to his uncle’s house, which he thought would be safer.

“The distance between the two houses is only two minutes long, but it felt like a year at the time,” he told the Anadolu Agency.

Wahidi recalled the first time he saw white phosphorus falling from the sky around him and his family during the clashes that became known as the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip in 2008.

“It was strange, like a small fire that would never go out, even with water.”

“The fire was getting bigger,” he said.

The worst part of the war for Wahidi was being separated from his family as Israel launched a ground invasion of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip from multiple points.

“Back then, we didn’t have electricity or heat.”

In those cold days, the army detained all men under the age of 40, and there was fire all around us.

“Those were some of the most memorable days of my life,” he said.

Wahidi recalled those events, contrasting them with subsequent wars in Gaza and how resistance groups improved their tactics against Israeli forces.

“Doubtless rockets were fired during the 2008 war.

“However, in later wars, hundreds of rockets were launched with each rocket burst, and this improvement was the only thing that helped us forget the terrible days we lived through,” he said.

On December 1st,

Israel launched a three-week assault on Gaza on July 27, 2008, dubbed “Operation Cast Lead,” in which 1,436 Palestinians were killed, including 410 children and 104 women.

Thirteen Israelis were killed in Palestinian attacks in response to Israel’s onslaught.

Following a two-year Israeli blockade of Gaza to put pressure on Hamas after it won legislative elections in 2006, Tel Aviv launched a series of large-scale attacks on the seaside enclave in 2008.

“It was an attempt to extinguish Palestinian military resistance in Gaza, but it backfired.”

The military resistance had learned its lessons and was now ready to take on the world.

