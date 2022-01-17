Experts say the UNSC has serious representational imbalances.

Professor claims that government bodies are far from producing solutions and, on occasion, become a problem in themselves due to their lack of responsiveness.

ANKARA (Ankara)

As the United Nations Security Council celebrates its 76th session, many countries continue to discuss reforming the governmental body.

In terms of representation within the Security Council, a prominent Turkish expert pointed out inequalities.

Professor X

According to Anadolu Agency, Ferhat Pirincci, an international relations and foreign policy expert at Uludag University, the world is facing “very different balances” than the conjunctures that led to the UNSC’s establishment in 1945.

Pirincci stated that the UNSC “was largely designed by the victorious” in World War II and that it contains “serious inequalities in terms of representation.”

The body consists of 15 members: five permanent members and ten rotating non-permanent members who serve two-year terms each.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States are among the five permanent members; Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Norway are among the ten non-permanent members.

Pirincci said the UNSC became the “direct problem of the international system” because of its grouping and polarization, particularly during the Cold War, and its inability to find solutions to problems based on the interests of those five permanent members.

During his final press conference as president of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2021, veteran Turkish diplomat and politician Volkan Bozkir said, “The UN’s preventive tools and mechanisms are in desperate need of review.”

“The UN cannot be a crisis follower.”

It has to be a body that works to prevent things from happening.

It must take action sooner to prevent or prepare for crises,” Bozkir added.

In this regard, Pirincci also stated that the UN is currently “far from producing solutions at the moment and, on occasion, becomes the problem itself” due to its inaction.

Noting that the international system is undergoing a “major transformation,” the prominent Turkish expert stated that steps toward maintaining global peace or finding solutions to problems will be impossible unless the UN understands the current dynamics.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.