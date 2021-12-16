Experts tell MPs that the Wuhan lab leak is now the’most likely’ cause of the Covid pandemic, and that the truth will be revealed.

Dr. Alina Chan, a genetic engineering expert, expressed confidence that the truth about the deadly bug’s origins will eventually be revealed.

After two years of unsuccessful attempts to find an animal host, a molecular biologist from MIT and Harvard believes a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is “more likely than not.”

The WIV, a high-security facility that specializes in coronaviruses, has been in the spotlight as questions swirl about whether Covid managed to escape from its lab.

Both China and the lab have vehemently denied any allegations, but evidence of a lab leak has accumulated in the last year as scientists, researchers, and governments seek answers.

“I think the lab origin is more likely than a natural origin at this point,” Dr Chan told the Science and Technology Select Committee.

“We’re all in agreement that there was a critical event at the wet market that was caused by humans and was a superspreader event.”

However, there is no evidence that the virus originated in a wild animal at that market.”

And Dr. Chan stated that she is “very confident” that the truth about Covid will be revealed in the coming years, when whistleblowers will be safe to speak up.

“We’ve seen from previous cover-ups that it just takes time,” she said, adding that “right now it’s not safe for people who know about the pandemic’s origin to come forward.”

“It could be five years from now, or it could be 50 years from now, but we live in an era where there is so much data being collected and stored that it will eventually come out,” says the author.

Matt Ridley, who co-authored Viral with Dr. Chan on the pandemic’s origins, also said that a lab leak was now the most likely cause – and urged investigators to find out so that the next pandemic could be avoided.

“I also believe it is more likely than not because we have to face the fact that we knew the origins of SARS through markets after two months,” the science writer told MPs.

“We knew MERS was transmitted through camels after a few months.”

We haven’t found a single infected animal that could be the pandemic’s progenitor after two years in this case, which is incredibly surprising.”

Some scientists believe Covid was genetically modified by humans, with one claiming the virus was “ready to infect humans” when it first appeared in Wuhan.

