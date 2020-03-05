Experts urge Africa to explore “huge” aviation industry potential to spur connectivity

ADDIS ABABA, March 4 (Xinhua) — African aviation sector experts and policymakers on Wednesday called for concerted efforts to harness the African continent’s “huge potential” in the aviation industry sector to boost continental integration.

They made the call during the fifth edition of Aviation Africa Summit, which was officially opened on Wednesday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa under the theme “Creating a Sustainable Future for Africa’s Aviation Industry.”

Opening the two-day summit, Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, stressed that the aviation industry in Africa, despite its many opportunities, also faces challenges that needs concerted efforts among African aviation actors in a bid to ensure a sustainable aviation future across the continent.

“African airlines also need to cooperate with each other as there is a lack of it right now. We currently only command 20 percent of the global market share, and that is painful. This means we don’t have the mass, so it is time for us to cooperate with each other,” Gebremariam told the high-level gathering.

According to Ethiopian Airlines Group chief, the major challenge facing Africa’s aviation industry includes the attitude to aviation by African governments.

“We need support from governments, taxes need to be reduced and infrastructure needs to improve. We depend on aviation to connect ourselves and the world. For trade, business investment and tourism, other modes of transport cannot serve us well, African governments have to support aviation,” he stressed.

Noting that shortage of trained human resources as another ongoing challenge, Gebremariam also stressed that the Ethiopian flag carrier has continued to invest in training young aviation experts so as to fill the human capacity gap.

“We currently have 1,500 students in our training academy, but this is only 50 percent of our capacity. So we are inviting more students to join to obtain the important skills that cover the aviation industry,” he added

Mikail Houari, President Airbus Africa and Middle East, also echoed Gebremariam’s comments as he emphasized that the aerospace industry “is a great enabler for Africa.”

According to Houari, Africa’s growing population, the vast size of the continent, as well as the continued economic growth are all key ingredients driving aviation development.

According to Houari, with an anticipated 1,500 new aircraft joining the African fleet in the next twenty years, Airbus’s own global market forecast predicts that the continent’s rapid urbanization, trade and tourism will contribute to driving passenger traffic to and from Africa by 5.0 percent yearly, over the next two decades.

“To make it successful we need to bring together a selection of ingredients,” Houari said, as he emphasized the crucial role of diversifying the financing as well as human capacity development, with particular emphasis on enabling young Africans in the aviation sector.

The Ethiopian Minister of Transport, Dagmawit Moges, also emphasized on the difficulties that are challenging the movement between African nations by aviation.

Moges also stressed the need to modernize the aviation infrastructure across the continent, which she said requires investment and experts and encouraged private and public investments to improve connections, create more frequent flights and lower prices.

“Aviation has great economic potential and geography shouldn’t be a problem. High ticket prices, operations and open skies are all things that can be fixed,” she argued.

Abderahmane Berthe, Secretary General of African Airlines Association (AFRAA), also stated that while Africa accounts for 16 percent of the world population, it only accounts for a small proportion of air traffic — just 3 percent of the global market.

Noting that the African continent to be three times larger than Europe in terms of land mass and a population that’s 2.5 times bigger, Berthe stressed that “air transport activity in Europe is 11 times higher than in Africa.”

According to Berthe, the major reason behind Africa’s aviation industry’s low performance as compared with the rest of the world is mainly attributed to the less-affordability of air transport for many African citizens.

Berthe, noting air connectivity as one of the major challenges for Africa’s aviation industry, also indicated that presently 22 percent of Africans traveling between two cities on the continent are forced to travel through non-African hubs, often transferring in Europe or the Middle East.

“However, this situation can be reversed through network development and scheduled coordination at African hubs,” he argued. Enditem