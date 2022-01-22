Experts urge India to take action to reduce its vulnerability to drug trafficking.

Experts urge action to reduce India’s vulnerability to drug trafficking.

Seizures show that India’s proximity to two large illicit opium-producing regions makes it an ideal transit point for illicit drug trafficking.

Experts have urged more efforts to combat drug smuggling by investing in capacity-building and resources, given India’s location between the world’s two largest illicit opium cultivation regions.

Western India is bordered on the west by the Golden Arc, a region encompassing Afghanistan, Pakistan, and eastern Iran, and on the east by the Golden Triangle, a 950,000 square kilometer (367,000 square mile) area encompassing Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar.

Bibhu Prasad Routray, director of Mantraya, a strategic think tank based in the western Indian city of Goa, told Anadolu Agency on the eve of the International Opium Convention’s anniversary, which is being observed on Sunday, that the volume of drugs smuggled into India through maritime routes is quite high when compared to land-based or air-based smuggling.

“It’s less expensive and less likely to be intercepted this way.”

As a result, this trend is likely to continue, implying that India must strengthen its capabilities to combat drug smuggling via maritime routes,” he said.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the 23rd International Opium Convention, signed in The Hague by representatives of China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Persia (Iran), Portugal, Russia, Siam (Thailand), the United Kingdom, and the British Overseas Territories (including British India), is thought to be the world’s first comprehensive drug control treaty.

Apart from several drug seizures at Indian ports last year, Indian anti-smuggling intelligence officials seized nearly three tons of heroin in a major seizure at a port in the Indian state of Gujarat last September, reportedly worth around (dollar)2.7 billion.

The two containers arrived at Mundra Port via Bandar Abbas, Iran, according to the officials.

Stopping is a challenge.

While it is difficult to completely stop the trade, experts say that periodic seizures can act as a deterrent and reduce the volume of trade.

According to Routray, India has a serious problem because its diplomatic clout with its origin countries is limited.

“India’s current diplomatic leverage and security cooperation is both at the point of origin, i.e. Afghanistan, and the main route, i.e. Pakistan.

