Experts warn that a lack of testing for other illnesses is causing a surge in non-Covid deaths in the UK.

During the pandemic, millions of people missed or had delayed tests for diseases ranging from cancer to diabetes, according to diagnostics experts, who warn that “we are storing up problems for the immediate future.”

After a wide range of diseases went undiagnosed during the Covid-19 pandemic, a leading diagnostics expert believes the UK should be prepared for a wave of non-Covid deaths.

The lack of testing for non-Covid illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, liver conditions, and diabetes, according to Doris-Ann Williams, chief executive of the British In Vitro Diagnostics Association (BIVDA), could result in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths in the “immediate future.”

Ms Williams cited yet-to-be-released BIVDA data showing that a wide range of key medical testing has been left too late to avoid deaths since the pandemic hit the UK in March 2020.

According to the BIVDA statistics, prostate cancer screenings have decreased by 17%, anemia screenings have decreased by 29%, and cholesterol screenings have decreased by 16%, implying that more cardiovascular diseases have gone undiagnosed or untreated.

She also predicted that the country would face a “serious diabetes problem” in 15 to 20 years, citing a 14 percent drop in diabetes tests over the previous 20 months and the lack of regular GP check-ups for over-75s as contributing factors.

(Photo: Supplied) Diagnostic testng case study Image supplied by writer David Parsley Sally Giblin was only diagnosed with Addison’s disease after being admitted to intensive care after the onset of severe pain and fatigue. Living in West London at the time, the 38-year-old climate change educator kept fit and healthy, but at the turn of 2021 was struck down with extreme fatigue and pain throughout her body. A number of virtual GP appointments did not lead to any diagnosis. “That was in February of this year,” said Ms Giblin. “It was just like a switch went off and suddenly I went from just being very high energy person to just being on the couch. I could barely function. I’d get up and suddenly have head spins and was incredibly fatigued. It got to the point where I was sort of crawling up the stairs and our flat to try and get up to the next level. You don’t have to rest at the top of the stairs just to recruit managing so incredibly fatigued. “As soon as the symptoms began I started contacting my GP and the NHS. I did have phone consultations, but a telephone conversation does make it tricky because the doctor can’t physically inspect you.” Then her friends started commenting on how tanned she looked, even though it was the middle of winter and she had not been in the sun. “One of the big things I realised in hindsight that if a doctor had seen me in person, they may have picked up on the skin pigmentation, which is a sign of Addison’s.” Addison’s disease is a disorder of the adrenal glands and affects around 8,400 people in the UK. It is also known as primary adrenal insufficiency or hypoadrenalism. Ms Giblin has since moved to Sydney in Australia to recover and learn to live with the disease closer to her family, but she the impact of not being diagnosed sooner can still be felt. “I’m a lot of pills every day, and I generally feel fairly normal,” she said. “But with it being so much hotter here that can have an impact on my cortisol levels, so I’m still learning to cope with that.”