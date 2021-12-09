Experts warn that a massive asteroid will pass close to Earth’s orbit tomorrow, and that it could wipe us out.

A GIANT asteroid will pass close to Earth’s orbit tomorrow, and experts warn that it could wipe the country off the face of the planet.

Nasa has classified the 1,083-foot egg-shaped space rock as “possibly hazardous.”

And, with the new Covid restrictions and Omicron variant already dampening Christmas cheer, news of impending doom is akin to finding coal in your stocking.

The rock, known as Nereus, is “not a threat” at the moment, according to astronomer Dr Franck Marchis.

“Its orbit could be deflected by a variety of factors, including an encounter with another asteroid or a planet like Venus,” he added.

Any deviation could be problematic.

It’s the same as if you have an evil neighbor: knowing where they are and what they’re doing is in your best interests.”

Tomorrow, British citizens will be able to see Nereus hurtling through the sky, and it will be closest to Earth at around 2.50 p.m. — hopefully still a few million miles away.

However, Dr. Marchis, a senior astronomer at the SETI Institute and the chief scientific officer of Unistellar, believes that if it collides with Earth, it will be catastrophic.

For example, an impact in Coventry would wipe out most of the Midlands and cause damage as far north as Leeds and as far south as Southampton.

“Things could go wrong — there’s always a chance,” he continued, “but it’s a small chance.”

We’re keeping an eye on things so people can rest easy.”

