Adopting a “no first use” nuclear policy would be a disaster for the US, giving Russia and China world dominance, according to experts.

The United States has tried for decades to reduce its nuclear weapons reliance, but it has never committed to never using them first.

Several Democrats have called on President Biden to declare a “no first use” policy, though such a drastic change does not appear to be on the horizon.

It would imply that nuclear weapons would be used primarily to deter a potential attack on the United States and its allies, rather than to start a war.

According to geopolitical expert Brandon J Weichert, if Washington implemented such a policy, America’s adversaries would see it as a “sign of weakness.”

“By eliminating the possibility of a no-first-use nuclear weapons program, Washington eliminates any chance of uncertainty in dealing with foes like Russia or China,” he said.

“Uncertainty gives America leverage in dealings with adversaries that it might not have otherwise.”

North Korea and Iran, according to Weichert, would see an NFU policy as “open season” on the rest of the world.

“By removing the credibility of nuclear weapons, an NFU policy would weaken the slowly unfolding American strategy of containing China and deterring Russia,” he said.

“An NFU policy isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.”

According to Air Force Magazine, more than 50 Democrats have called on Biden to declare a “no first use” policy.

A possible NFU policy was dubbed a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” by lawmakers who signed the letter.

They urged Trump to back diplomatic efforts with Moscow and Beijing, and they questioned the need for new nuclear weapons.

During his presidential campaign in 2020, Biden stated that the US would be less reliant on nuclear weapons.

Biden appeared to be leaning toward a strategy that would see the US launch a retaliatory attack rather than strike first.

A “sole purpose” strategy would give the impression that the US would use its nuclear arsenal to deter rogue nations.

At a time when China threatens the United States’ nuclear dominance, some lawmakers appear to be calling for a policy shift.

According to a Pentagon report released last year, Beijing intends to build 700 thermonuclear warheads by 2027 and 1,000 by 2030.

Beijing allegedly tested a hypersonic missile that orbited the Earth in July, and allegedly launched a second missile during the same test event, leaving officials in Washington reeling.

China is developing weapons at a rapid rate, according to Sam Armstrong of the Henry Jackson Society.

