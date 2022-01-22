Experts warn that an invasion of Ukraine is ‘imminent.’ Russia and the UK will hold talks.

Russia and the United Kingdom will meet, as experts warn that an invasion of Ukraine is ‘imminent.’

According to reports, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has accepted an invitation to meet with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for last-minute talks.

Mr Wallace invited his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to visit London earlier this week to discuss mutual security.

Mr. Shoigu, on the other hand, has offered to meet in Moscow instead.

“The Defence Secretary is pleased that Russia has accepted the invitation to speak with his counterpart,” a senior defense source said.

“Because our last defense bilateral meeting was in London in 2013, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead.”

“The Secretary of State has stated unequivocally that he will pursue all options in order to bring stability and a resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

We’ve been in touch with the Russian government.”

It comes after the chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood, said he believes a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “imminent” after the Nato alliance rejected Russian demands to stay away from former Soviet states.

“Putin is taking full advantage of a weakened West,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

We appear cautious and risk-averse.

“Of course, Putin’s ultimatum demanding Nato push back was dismissed, but it provided him with the pretext to claim that there is an aggressor and that he must act.”

“These combat-ready troop formations are visible.

Because he has put so much effort into this, he has effectively boxed himself into a corner.

“He also recognizes that he will never be as powerful as he is now to exploit the West’s weakness.”

“I believe an invasion is about to take place.”

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian diplomats in Switzerland in an attempt to avoid conflict along Ukraine’s border, where Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops.

If Russia pursues any “destabilizing action” in Ukraine, Downing Street has warned that it will be “punished” and face serious consequences.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin launches an offensive, the UK will launch a "package of sweeping measures."

