Experts warn that despite climate summit pledges, the world could still warm by 4 degrees Celsius by 2100.

Despite climate summit pledges, experts warn that the world could still warm by 4 degrees Celsius by 2100.

Despite the fact that world leaders have reached headline agreements to limit global warming, they have yet to be backed up by detailed plans to implement them.

Even after the pledges made at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, the world could still warm by 4°C by 2100, with disastrous consequences, according to a study, because policies to achieve them have yet to be implemented.

Researchers examined the actions taken and planned to reduce CO2 emissions and suck existing ones from the atmosphere and discovered that they fall far short of the world’s preferred target of 1.5°C warming.

Researchers from Exeter University and the Met Office found that, in the worst-case scenario, warming could reach 4°C by the end of the century if no additional actions are taken beyond those already planned.

“One of the key conclusions was that current global policies could result in up to 4°C warming by 2100,” said Exeter University’s Professor Richard Betts.

“The agreements reached at the COP26 climate summit in November have made this less likely, but it is still possible.”

Global warming is already posing significant threats to the UK’s natural environment, infrastructure, human health, communities, and businesses, according to the study.

It also found that the UK is exposed to international risks in areas like security, migration, and supply chains.

Professor Betts warned that all of these risks would increase if global warming reached 2°C, and would increase even more if it reached 4°C.

According to Professor Betts, the number of heat-related deaths in the UK would increase from 2,000 per year now to 7,000 under 2°C warming and 13,000 at 4°C warming.

Meanwhile, he predicted that the number of people affected by river flooding around the world would increase from 54 million now to 97 million at 2°C and 211 million at 4°C.

The study was created to assist the government in assessing the risk posed by climate change.

COP26: The planet could still warm by 4C by 2100 despite climate summit pledges, experts warn