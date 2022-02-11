Experts warn that new Universal Credit rules will result in bad jobs for workers and bad workers for employers.

‘Employers don’t want people applying for jobs who aren’t interested in working there and may leave.’

Employment experts have warned that punishing people with benefit cuts in order to get them back to work faster is harmful to both jobseekers and businesses.

According to the Institute for Employment Studies, it forces universal credit claimants to take on unsuitable jobs, while employers face high staff turnover.

It warned that the government’s Way to Work program, which aims to fill a record 1.2 million job openings, could actually slow down economic growth and make the labor market less efficient following the Covid-19 pandemic.

One claimant who has been on universal credit for three years said he was turned down for a job at a fast food restaurant where he had no experience because the company was interviewing other people.

“I’m looking for more jobs,” said Tony Green (not his real name), a Brighton extras actor, after a Wendy’s crew member interview.

“And [the Jobcentre]always asks, ‘Why aren’t you getting the interviews?’ I reasoned that it was because I lacked experience.”

Mr Green stated that he would take a role in another field but that, given the money he had spent on training, he ultimately wanted to pursue acting.

Wendy’s responsibilities would have included serving food, cooking, and cashing the registers.

“They said I could have applied for a manager position if I had some experience,” the 60-year-old said.

He called the Department of Work and Pensions’ (DWP) decision to force people into work faster by forcing them to look for work outside of their previous occupation or sector in order to avoid benefit cuts “ridiculous.”

Universal credit claimants who do not look for work outside their preferred field or who turn down a job will face sanctions after four weeks, rather than three months, under the Way to Work scheme.

“There are a lot of people out of work,” Mr Green said. “As I’ve discovered even when sending in CVs, a lot of companies want you to have worked in that sector before.”

If you don’t, [they]aren’t likely to hire you.”

The DWP’s Way to Work scheme, according to Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, is a “start” at addressing the 1.2 million.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Universal credit rules: New sanctions will mean bad jobs for workers and bad workers for bosses, warn experts