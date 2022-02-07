Experts warn that teens have become ‘desensitised’ to violence as a result of the Met Police’s removal of 695 gang videos from social media in 2021.

Experts warn that after the Met Police removed 695 gang videos from social media in 2021, teenagers are becoming ‘desensitized’ to violence.

Experts have suggested that the 695 videos removed by the Metropolitan Police last year are a “drop in the ocean” of harmful content, and have urged social media companies to assist in the fight against youth violence.

During the coronavirus lockdown, there was a spike in video removals.

In 2018, 2019, and 2020, the Met asked sites to remove 78, 130, and 642 videos, respectively.

According to Scotland Yard, gangs uploaded material that referenced homicides, belittled victims, and sought to humiliate opposing gangs in order to elicit a response.

“What happens on the virtual streets has repercussions on the actual street,” said Dr Kris Christmann, a criminologist at the University of Huddersfield’s Applied Criminology and Policing Centre.

These worlds are inhabited by young people at the same time.

Police forces are only now becoming aware of the role of social media as a driver of youth violence.”

“Calling out rival gangs online occurs frequently, and social media provided gangs with the ability to maintain disputes and tensions during the Covid-19 lockdown and subsequent restrictions,” the Met said.

“The team is still trying to figure out how real the links are between online behavior and’real world’ offline crime.”

According to one anti-knife crime campaigner, the number of harmful videos circulating on social media is “far higher” than the Met’s figures.

“I believe the figures for 2020 and 2021 are a drop in the ocean when it comes to content normalizing and desensitizing young people to violence.”

You can find content on social media that we consider unsettling in its approach to violence,” said Patrick Green, the Ben Kinsella Trust’s chief executive.

After 16-year-old Ben was stabbed to death by three men in Islington, north London, while celebrating the completion of his GCSEs in June 2008, the anti-knife crime charity was founded.

“What?” exclaimed Mr Green.

