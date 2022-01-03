Experts warn that urinary tract infections (UTIs) can cause fatal sepsis in both men and women, and that they should not be dismissed as a “ladies’ disease.”

Experts warn that urinary tract infections (UTIs) can cause deadly sepsis in both men and women, and that they should not be dismissed as a “ladies disease.”

According to some experts, one out of every 20 UTI infections leads to sepsis, but this varies greatly by age group.

Experts have warned that undiagnosed or untreated urinary tract infections (UTIs) can lead to fatal sepsis and should not be dismissed as “harmless” or a “nuisance.”

According to the UK Sepsis Trust, around 245,000 people will be admitted to hospitals in the UK with sepsis by 2020.

In the UK, around 20% of sepsis cases are thought to be caused by UTIs, despite the NHS failing to keep a public record.

According to experts, urosepsis is more likely to strike the elderly or vulnerable, but it can also strike young people in rare cases.

UTIs should not be “dismissed as a benign ladies’ disease,” according to leading doctors and scientists, and should be taken seriously by doctors and patients to avoid infections progressing to urosepsis.

According to Dr. Ron Daniels, executive director of the UK Sepsis Trust and vice president of the Global Sepsis Alliance, up to one in every twenty UTIs could lead to sepsis.

“It’s enormous,” he said, adding that the risk of sepsis from a UTI varied greatly depending on age and risk factor.

“UTIs are considered to be a relatively harmless infection.”

Many people, particularly women, rarely go a year without getting a UTI, and it’s just considered a nuisance.

“There is a need to raise awareness of the dangers of sepsis.”

Men aren’t expected to get UTIs, either.

The male population needs to be educated that this is a problem that affects men as well, and that they must be vigilant.”

If you have a urinary tract infection, he recommends that you “trust your instincts.”

“Many people who have had a UTI before know that if something doesn’t feel right, it takes much longer to feel better than normal,” he said.

“Call 111 and ask if it’s possible you’re suffering from sepsis.”

Dr. Catriona Anderson, a urologist who specializes in treating chronic urinary tract infections, warned that dismissing UTIs could make it more difficult to identify life-threatening sepsis cases.

“There’s still a problem with taking the illness seriously,” she said, adding that the severity of a UTI Infosurhoy uk news summary had surprised some of her colleagues.

‘I suffered from life-threatening sepsis after incorrect treatment for a UTI – things needs to change’ Chronic UTI sufferer Joanne McKinlay, 37, spent a week in hospital with sepsis following incorrect treatment for a UTI. (Photo: Supplied) Joanne McKinlay, 37, said she was misdiagnosed with an incurable condition known as interstitial cystitis at the age of 25 and eight years later was rushed to hospital with urosepsis after a missed infection in her bladder spread to her bloodstream. She began suffering from urosepsis after undergoing a bladder procedure called hydrodistention which is used to treat interstitial cystitis. Ms McKinlay became extremely unwell and was in hospital for a week on strong antibiotics to treat the urosepsis. The mother-of-two said that after recovering from the sepsis she was diagnosed with a chronic urinary tract infection by a specialist. She said that members of her online UTI support group, of which there are more than 12,000, have suffered from sepsis “as a result of wrong diagnosis and treatment for UTI.” Ms McKinlay, from Lancashire, also said that many parents of children with UTIs turned to the group for support as they struggled to get the help they need. Joanne, who now raises awareness of chronic UTIs and urosepsis, also said that she “worries deeply” for elderly people who may be living in care homes with undetected UTIs and are more likely to be hospitalised with sepsis and lose their lives. “Urosepsis can be avoided if a UTI is treated correctly from the onset and not left with three day courses of antibiotics and outdated tests that are missing 25-35 per cent of patients.” she said. “What are the medical professionals going to do about it?” “Sepsis is one of the biggest killers in the UK and I believe from the numbers I see from my group that many start from the bladder. It’s time they looked at the true numbers and made changes.” i previously revealed that thousands of women in the UK are suffering with life-changing chronic urinary tract infections that can last for months or even years due to failures in diagnosis and treatment.