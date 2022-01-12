Experts warn that you will notice a new omicron symptom on the toilet.

Experts have identified a new potential indicator of the omicron variant of Covid-19, and unlike other cold-like symptoms, you’ll notice it while on the toilet.

The symptoms of Omicron are distinct from those of previous Covid-19 variants, which typically included a cough, fever, and loss of taste and smell.

Rather, omicron symptoms are similar to those of a common cold, such as a scratchy throat, runny nose, and headache.

However, according to Hull Live, a newly discovered symptom is unlike any other.

Diarrhoea may be an indicator of the covid strain, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to NBC Chicago, people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

These could be people recovering from Covid, though according to John Hopkins Medicine, about 20% of people will experience diarrhoea as a symptom shortly after contracting the virus.

Diarrhoea, like other medical conditions, isn’t always a symptom of Covid.

“Get a PCR test (a test that is sent to a lab) to check if you have COVID-19 as soon as possible,” the NHS advises anyone with even mild Omicron symptoms.

“Stay at home and avoid visitors (self-isolate) until you receive your test results – only leave your house for a test.”

Check to see if any of the people you live with require self-isolation.”