Explosion hits Libyan navy academy, kills 3

TRIPOLI, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — The Libyan UN-backed government on Wednesday said that an explosion hit a navy academy in west of the capital Tripoli, killing three people and injuring six others.

The academy president and the head of the navy college were both killed by the explosion, along with one civilian, the UN-backed government said in a statement.

According to the government, fire erupted in the academy on Wednesday and reached a nearby ammunition store, causing an explosion.

The statement provided no details regarding the causes of the fire. Enditem