Explosion kills 3 civilians in N Syria

DAMASCUS, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — At least three civilians were killed on Tuesday by an explosion in a rebel-held area in the northern Syrian province of Raqqa, a war monitor reported.

The explosion took place at a vegetable market in the Tal Abyad area in the countryside of Raqqa, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, the Syrian state news agency SANA also reported that a suicide bomber detonated himself at the market in Tal Abyad.

Tal Abyad has been controlled by the Turkey-backed rebels since 2019 after their battles with the Kurdish militia of the Syrian Democratic Forces. Enditem