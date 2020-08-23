Explosion rocks Afghan capital Kabul, casualties feared: witnesses

KABUL, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Casualties were feared after an explosion rocked the western part of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Saturday, eye witnesses said.

“The blast occurred near a political party office in Kart-e-Parwan locality, along a four-line road connecting Kabul airport with the Intercontinental Hotel roughly at 5:25 p.m. local time,” witness Hajji Ahmad Farshad told Xinhua.

The explosion was followed by gunshots and the area was cordoned off by the police, the witness added.

“The road was too busy at the evening rush hour and there is fear of casualties. The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic,” he said.

“The explosion took place in Police District 2 this evening. More details will be shared with media after more information comes,” the capital police tweeted.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Earlier on Saturday, a military officer and a civilian were killed and four people were wounded in a shooting attack in the city where three separate sticky bomb explosions also occurred in different locations. Enditem