Explosive components, guns and munitions seized in Kerry

MEMBERS OF THE Special Detective Unit – backed up by the Defence Forces – have made two arrests and uncovered explosive components, guns and munitions in Co Kerry.

As part of this operation, a man in his fifties and a man in his twenties were arrested under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Both men are currently detained at a Garda Station in the Kerry.

The intelligence led operation resulted in the searches today, which were supported by Gardaí from the Kerry Division.

Investigations are ongoing, the gardaí said this evening.