Explosive device rips through pickup in Syrian capital

DAMASCUS, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — An explosive device ripped through a pickup truck in the heart of the capital Damascus on Thursday, state news agency SANA reported.

No casualty has yet been reported about the explosion in the Marjeh area in Damascus.

Such small scale explosions have taken place more often recently.

On Feb. 18, five civilians were wounded by a blast caused by an explosive device affixed under a car in the Bab Musalla area.

On Feb. 10, one person was wounded by a similar explosion in the western Damascus’ Mazzeh area.

Damascus has remained calm since the army dislodged the last rebel group from the Eastern Ghouta countryside in May 2018. Still, sporadic explosions happen with seemingly random targets.