Expo to build new platform for tourism service trade

The Featured Exhibition on Tourism Service will take place as part of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in September, focusing on exhibition, forums, and business negotiations in order to pull in resources and build a new platform for the tourism services trade.

The exhibition is sponsored by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and will be held at the China National Convention Center. Representatives of foreign embassies, tourism authorities, organizations, and companies will also be invited to participate through an online platform.

The event will showcase the works of international organization World Tourism Cities Federation and two leading tourism companies, China Tourism Group and Beijing Tourism Group.

Founded in Beijing in 2012, the World Tourism Cities Federation is the world’s first international tourism organization focusing on cities. Through technologies like virtual reality and remote services, the exhibition will present the companies’ work in promoting exchanges among city members, civil diplomacy, and international tourism investment and financing. The event will also display the excellent tourism resources of over 200 city members.

China Tourism Group will present six major products and services, and Beijing Tourism Group will show its services and brands in catering, accommodation, transportation, and new business models.

As a top tourist destination in the world, Beijing boasts seven world culture heritages and three cultural belts. Visitors to the exhibition can learn about Beijing’s unique culture, new landmarks and major cultural and tourism projects through new technologies.

In response to the pandemic, event organizers has built an online exhibition through cloud technology to display information about exhibitors, promote tourism destination online, and provide dedicated remote channels for business negotiations.