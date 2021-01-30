Export bar placed to keep King’s 3-mln-USD watch in Britain

LONDON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — An exceptionally rare watch owned by British monarch King George III in the 1800s risks being shipped abroad unless almost three million U.S. dollars can be found to keep it in the country.

British Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Caroline Dinenage, placed an export bar on the watch Friday to enable a British collector to come forward to match the price an overseas buyer has offered.

The watch was made in 1808 for George III and is thought to be one of fewer than 10 watches of its kind known to exist in the world.

Designed and made by the pre-eminent watchmaker Abraham-Louis Breguet, the watch was designed to keep good time with a mechanism to stabilize and protect the movement from being disturbed by daily use. Its austere beauty and innovative mechanism represent a pinnacle of horological technology.

It has been priced at 2.74 million U.S. dollars, but with tax added the price tag reaches almost 3 million U.S. dollars.

Dinenage said: “This rare specimen is beautifully crafted and would make an excellent addition to a UK collection. I hope that a buyer can be found so that the public can continue to be inspired by this exciting period of our history.” Enditem