“Exposure to noise and silence is very unequal”

The Covid-19 pandemic, with containment policies in place to contain it, has shifted us from a world of turmoil to a quieter world, at least outside. With what consequences? Interview with David Le Breton, anthropologist and sociologist at the University of Strasbourg, author of numerous works, including Silence, (Métailié, reissue 2015), and Michel Le Van Quyen, neuroscientist, researcher at Inserm and member of the biomedical imaging laboratory (U1146 Inserm-SU-CNRS 7371) on the Cordeliers campus, in Paris. Following a facial paralysis, depriving him of speech and forcing him to confinement, the latter wrote Brain and silence (Flammarion, 2019). They were interviewed, together and remotely, between Strasbourg and Paris.

Half of humanity is now living in confinement and the level of outside noise is decreasing. For Bruit Parif, which measures it in Ile-de-France, it fell from 50 to 80% (from 5 to 7 decibels – dB) during the day, and at night up to 90% (9 dB) on some axes of Paris intra muros. How long have we been living with such a level of noise pollution?

David Le Breton: The appearance of noise in the history of our societies is recent. The feeling of noise, defined as a sound assigned to a negative value, emerges from the beginning of the XIXe century, when our societies enter the industrial age and factories and factories gradually introduce noise pollution into the environment. The automobile will bring them much faster everywhere in the world from the XXe century.

Michel Le Van Quyen: Paris is the ninth noisiest city in the world, the second in Europe. The current contrast with the effect of confinement is all the more striking. Noise is a nuisance that is not sufficiently taken into account, while it is a public health problem. The brain needs silence to regenerate. It’s a basic biological need.

In 2011, the WHO declared that noise was a threat to public health. What are its effects on the body?

D. LB. : From a cognitive point of view, several studies have shown that, in an extremely noisy family context – television constantly, incessant speech … -, children can give the impression of being adjusted to this situation and continue, for example, to do their homeworks. However, compared to different populations, it has been observed that their academic performance is affected.